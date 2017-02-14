VIDEO: Hannity Backs Up Miller, Goes After Scarborough On Twitter

Sean Hannity took a shot at Joe Scarborough’s MSNBC ratings with a series of tweets early Monday morning.

Scarborough had been criticizing White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller’s Sunday morning interviews.

In response, Hannity suggested he should “focus on getting your horrific ratings up.”

Joe why don't you focus on getting your horrific ratings up. They totally suck. And I'll take Steve Miller on my team over u any day. https://t.co/9FKBvpYRXp — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 13, 2017

“I’ll take Steve Miller on my team over u [sic] any day,” the Fox News host wrote. “Maybe it’s time we start talking about who you really are. What do you think?”

Joe maybe it's time we start talking about who you really are. What do you think? https://t.co/9FKBvpYRXp — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 13, 2017

Steve Miller works 18 hour days serving the country and the @POTUS What do you do? Basically talk to yourself & @morningmika Nobody watches! https://t.co/9FKBvpYRXp — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 13, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

