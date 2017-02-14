True Pundit

Politics TV

VIDEO: Hannity Backs Up Miller, Goes After Scarborough On Twitter

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Sean Hannity took a shot at Joe Scarborough’s MSNBC ratings with a series of tweets early Monday morning.

Scarborough had been criticizing White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller’s Sunday morning interviews.

In response, Hannity suggested he should “focus on getting your horrific ratings up.”

 

“I’ll take Steve Miller on my team over u [sic] any day,” the Fox News host wrote. “Maybe it’s time we start talking about who you really are. What do you think?”

 

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter