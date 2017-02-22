VIDEO: Haley Condemns Anti-Israel Bias After First UN Security Council Meeting

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called out the United Nations for its bias against Israel after attending her first Security Council meeting Monday.

Haley told the press that she found the meeting “was a bit strange” considering major Middle Eastern issues of the day, such as how to fight against the Islamic State or the ongoing massacre of civilians in Syria were glossed over in favor of criticisms against Israel.

“The Security Council is supposed to discuss how to maintain international peace and security. But at our meeting on the Middle East, the discussion was not about Hezbollah’s illegal build-up of rockets in Lebanon. It was not about the money and weapons Iran provides to terrorists. It was not about how we defeat ISIS. It was not about how we hold Bashar al-Assad accountable for the slaughter of hundreds and thousands of civilians,” Haley told the press shortly after the meeting. “No, instead, the meeting focused on criticizing Israel, the one true democracy in the Middle East.”

Haley added that while she may be new to the U.N., she understands “that’s how the Council has operated, month after month, for decades.” She said that such bias against Israel will not longer be tolerated by the U.S., Israel’s major ally.

“I’m here to say the United States will not turn a blind eye to this anymore,” said Haley. “I am here to underscore the ironclad support of the United States for Israel. I’m here to emphasize the United States is determined to stand up to the UN’s anti-Israel bias.”

The ambassador reiterated the Trump administration’s support for a solution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict which is negotiated directly between the two parties. Haley also condemned the U.N.’s “outrageously biased resolutions” which hamper the potential for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

