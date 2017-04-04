VIDEO: Greg Gutfeld Destroyed The Liberal Media And Robert Redford In Less Than 2 Minutes

To mark the 45th anniversary of the Watergate investigation, The Washington Post ran a column by actor Robert Redford, who played reporter Bob Woodward in “All The President’s Men,” on the importance of journalism last week.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld found the irony a bit much on Monday, and ripped into Redford and journalism itself, saying the actor is “like a child’s diaper, is full of it.”

In his column, Redford declares, “Sound and accurate journalism defends our democracy,” and frets over what he sees as happening to the “truth” these days.

Gutfeld declared Watergate “Christmas for liberals.”

“Now Redford calls for brave journalism in order to restrain the power-hungry. How odd that this is only when his side is out of power? But like a child’s diaper, Redford is full of it,” Gutfeld said. “The press is louder and busier than ever. Who the hell is trying to shut them up or down? With Trump, journalists are actually rediscovering their job. He’s made them great again because they hate him so much. I mean, what would Redford be doing, or the media-entertainment cabal be doing, in general, if Hillary were president? Nothing. Or rather nothing on her. They’d have to return to bashing cops and labeling everyone racist.”

“So Robert can warn the world that the press is in danger but Trump proves him wrong by the endless media frenzy his election has caused,” Gutfeld added. “And by comparison, Trump exposes what shameless shills they were for so long under Obama, coveting, not covering a president. Maybe Redford can make a movie about that – call it ‘Love Story.’”

