VIDEO: Grammy Awards Go ALL IN with Anti-Trump, Anti-White Black Power Performance

It took nearly three hours but the sycophants and Patriot haters at the Grammy Awards just couldn’t help themselves. They had to trash America and President Donald Trump.

And they did so in a grand, disgraceful fashion referring to Trump as “President Agent Orange.”

Sycophants of all races in the house stood and cheered, giving the performance a standing ovation, proving to main-street America that these Hollywood phonies are united in their hatred of America, its leader and the voters who put him there.

    Wow the same old crap “Hate Trump Yeah we so cool” Seriously doesnt anybody think for themselves anymore. When everybody in the media, Hollywood, gov’t, and academia all think alike and hate the same person you know they are sheep……..and the one they hate the most is the revolution not them they are bunch of group think mainstream anti-American ignorant losers. Trump Is The New Counter Culture!

    You also know that the person they’re allied against is good!!