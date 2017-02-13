VIDEO- GOP Grammy Scandal on Red Carpet: Joy Villa’s Custom MAGA Donald Trump Gown Infuriates Musicians & Liberals

So much for keeping politics out of the Grammy Awards. Singer Joy Villa makes a political statement while stepping out on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Damn. Hollywood and liberal musicians, voters were lighting up Twitter as Villa cat walked on the red carpet in her pro-Trump dress which surely promises to ignite a Grammy-themed fire storm.