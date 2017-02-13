True Pundit

VIDEO- GOP Grammy Scandal on Red Carpet: Joy Villa’s Custom MAGA Donald Trump Gown Infuriates Musicians & Liberals

So much for keeping politics out of the Grammy Awards. Singer Joy Villa makes a political statement while stepping out on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Damn. Hollywood and liberal musicians, voters were lighting up Twitter as Villa cat walked on the red carpet in her pro-Trump dress which surely promises to ignite a Grammy-themed fire storm.

 

  • calm2chaos

    Beautiful and brilliant! Wonderful she is showing support for our President even though it is a hostile environment. Hope she doesn’t get attacked?

  • Conservwarrior

    One beautiful women puts all the liberal hypocritical crybabies to shame. Go on…call her a racist, misogynist, Nazi.

  • GanymedeATL

    Joy showed the lock-step regressives who yearn for the status quo a third Clinton term would bring what TRUE rebellion looks like! And it’s fabulous!