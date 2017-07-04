VIDEO: Furious Cuban baseball coaches gang up on, chase umpires off field in game against Americans

Furious coaches from Cuba’s national baseball team tore into, bumped into, chased and surrounded umpires at the end of Thursday night’s game against the Rockland Boulders — a minor league squad from New York — leading the trio of officials to forfeit the game and quickly exit the field to safety.

Cuba was finishing up a month-long trip in the United States and Canada in which it played a series against each team in the Can-Am league, of which Rockland is a part, the New York Daily News reported.

