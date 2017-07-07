VIDEO: Fox Host Says Kim Jong-Un Needs To Be Killed Or Overthrown

Jesse Watters, co-host of the Fox News show “The Five,” believes America’s options for North Korea are dwindling, suggesting an assassination of dictator Kim Jong-un or an overthrow of the government.

North Korea has been publicly aggressive towards the U.S. conducting ballistic missile tests with intent to hit the Pacific coast, along with Alaska or Hawaii. President Donald Trump has promised swift action, saying the U.S. would get China involved to keep the erratic dictator in check.

Watters, however, disagreed Wednesday.

He thinks leveraging China could set off a trade war and felt that appealing to the United Nations Security Council was more prudent.

“Preemptive strikes I believe are too risky,” he added. “It’s too dangerous and too many people will die. I think the only legitimate option is an assassination attempt or a coup. But that possibility is probably the most difficult.”

Watters recommended America’s allies work together to get “some spies in there and get an assassination network or cell in there and to take preemptive action that way.”

Watters spoke of possible targets for a missile saying the North Korean’s technology could potentially reach San Francisco or Los Angeles in the next year.

“I think a decapitation strategy is the best strategy,” added Watters. “Ultimately this is a big test for Donald Trump.”

