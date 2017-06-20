VIDEO: Former Special Forces Soldier Runs Into A Hail Of ISIS Gunfire To Save Young Girl

A former special forces soldier and current aid worker risked his life after running into a hail of gunfire to save a young Iraqi girl from ISIS snipers.

David Eubank, a 10-year veteran of the Army Special Forces, abandoned caution to save the young girl by running into an open area in the middle of war-torn Mosul, grabbing her and running her back. Amazingly, both he and the girl survived.

“I thought, ‘If I die doing this, my wife and kids would understand,’” Eubank told the Los Angeles Times.

The video shows Eubank readying himself to save the girl behind a tank as gunfire erupts around him. He waited for the coalition forces to drop smoke before rushing into the open area while his colleagues put down covering fire with AK-47-style rifles. The whole event only took about 12 seconds.

Eubank’s daring rescue occurred earlier this month outside a former Pepsi factory. Mosul is currently a premier battleground in the ongoing fight against ISIS. Iraqi forces are engaged in extremely dangerous close-quarters combat with ISIS forces, who are using the dilapidated city streets to set up sniper positions and engage in suicide bombings.

Eubank is used to offering help in dangerous situations. Aside from his decade of military experience, he has also worked as an aid worker in Burma, where he delivered aid to areas where normal volunteers simply could not go. He formed the Free Burma Rangers while living abroad, but the group’s mission has recently focused on the ISIS issue.

Eubank’s wife and three children all live near Mosul, offering aid to local Iraqis victimized by the ongoing conflict.

“I believe God sent me here, and I don’t think about security … but I always ask myself if I’m doing it out of pride,” Eubank told the L.A. Times.

He and his family are back in the U.S., but Eubank is already thinking of going back, as there is still much work to be done.

