VIDEO: Florida man selflessly gives last generator to crying stranger as Hurricane Irma approaches

FOLLOW US!



Pam Brekke spent days trying to find a generator to power her father’s oxygen machine in case she loses power during Hurricane Irma.

For days Floridians have been emptying stores of plywood, bottled water, gas canisters and electricity generators in anticipation of the category 5 storm.

On Thursday it looked as if she’d been thrown a lifeline when Lowe’s store in the Conway area of Orlando received an unexpected delivery of 216 generators. So she hurriedly made the 30 mile journey from her home in Sanford.