On Thursday it looked as if she’d been thrown a lifeline when Lowe’s store in the Conway area of Orlando received an unexpected delivery of 216 generators. So she hurriedly made the 30 mile journey from her home in Sanford.
Featured Security
VIDEO: Florida man selflessly gives last generator to crying stranger as Hurricane Irma approaches
Pam Brekke spent days trying to find a generator to power her father’s oxygen machine in case she loses power during Hurricane Irma.
For days Floridians have been emptying stores of plywood, bottled water, gas canisters and electricity generators in anticipation of the category 5 storm.
Ms Brekke dashed into the store only to discover she’d just missed out. The customer in front of her had purchased the last generator.
Distraught, she burst into tears. But then she was approached by another customer, Ramon Santiago, who’d managed to get one of the last generators. Seeing her distress, he insisted she take his unit.
READ MORE:
-
Dennis Finan Jr