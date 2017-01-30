VIDEO FLASHBACK from Hours Ago: Canada’s Trudeau Slams USA for Banning Muslims, Says Canada Welcomes All Refugees

Snarky Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke too soon.

Hours after slamming the United States for mandating a temporary ban on immigrants from select problematic terror-known locales, Trudeau pounced on the chance to trumpet how great Canada is compared to the United States.

But then the Quebec City massacre happened. Literally hours later. This is not a coincidence, though Trudeau will tell folks it is. What was that you were trumpeting about how progressive you and Canada are, Mr. Prime Minister?

A national tragedy coupled with a predictable political disaster.



