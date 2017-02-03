VIDEO: Female Trump supporter pepper-sprayed at U.C. Berkeley riot — but not by police

A female supporter of Republican President Donald Trump was pepper-sprayed during an on-camera interview with KGO-TV amid rioting at the University of California, Berkeley, Wednesday night.

“I’m looking to make a statement by just being here, and I think the protesters are doing the same,” Kiara Robles told the reporter. “Props to the ones who are doing it non-violently, but I think that’s a very rare thing indeed.”

Seconds later, she was hit with the pepper spray. – READ MORE