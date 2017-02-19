VIDEO: Female Muslim Proudly Votes For Trump, Liberals Act As Expected

Standing courageously against the orthodoxy of the left’s promoted stereotypes of Trump voters is Asra Nomani, a life-long liberal, female Muslim immigrant.

After explaining her vote for President Donald Trump, she endured a torrent of hate, vitriol and “swift condemnation” from the intolerant liberal left, many of her old friends and current colleagues.

Nomani, raised in West Virginia, is a respected journalist and author, who has dedicated the last 15 years to reforming her Muslim religion since the murder of Daniel Pearl, her friend and colleague at the Wall Street Journal.

Nomani calls what Americans are facing since the election “an insurgency” or “a civil war,” as she watches America’s escalating violence, disruption and social chaos. In the distorted eyes of the left, Nomani can be called a fascist, racist or hater because by voting for Trump, she has “left the tribe” and needs to be ostracized or “killed,” she says with her fingers in quotes.

The resolute, soft-spoken Muslim, who does not wear a headscarf, has learned not be defined by other people’s idea of what it means to be honorable. In this interview, she spoke “as a shameless person who voted for Trump,” refusing to internalize the shaming by her old friends.

In this exclusive video interview for The Daily Caller News Foundation, Nomani worries that America is losing the ability to live peacefully with those who differ from each other. “It’s on us to be the civility we want to see in the world,” although hate-filled message boards should be moderated by those who run them, she adds.

Conservatives, who are attracting new allegiances, have an opportunity to expand their numbers since the national election, she says. The intolerance, anger and vulgarity surfacing by the radical left is now eroding their popular support, driving many away with their “any means necessary” tactics rare in America.

Hoping they will call out any intolerance in their ranks, Nomani calls on conservatives to expand their numbers by welcoming those being pushed out by the intolerant left.

Nomani wrote a revealing investigative piece on the violent protests against Milo Yiannopoulos speaking at the University of California, Berkeley recently. Berkeley is known to her as a place housing the “honor brigade,” which has tried “to silence the debate on Islamic extremism.” In her piece, she tracked the hashtag, #ShutMiloDown, to an agitation website fomenting speech-stopping violence months before the Feb. 1 violence.

She is watching the far left working with the far right of her faith, including the Muslim Brotherhood, to create a “powder keg” environment. Her focus is encouraging greater awareness, exposure and then defeat of this dangerous network.

People in the media consider certain involved organizations as untouchable “sacred cows,” such as ACLU and Planned Parenthood, Nomani says.

“Everybody is more than happy to follow the money when it comes to the Koch brothers, right?,” she says. The journalist believes we have to equally follow the money on the left to see how these influencers are trying to affect our society and politics.

Nomani considered attending “the so-called Women’s March” but then realized “it was not for all women; it was for women who despised Donald Trump.”

The last seven minutes of the video interview is a tribute to her murdered friend and colleague, Daniel Pearl, from the Washington bureau of the Wall Street Journal who was beheaded by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed 15 years ago.

The terrorists used “two weapons,” she says, a knife to his neck and a camera for their propaganda to recruit and radicalize more Muslims. Her life’s mission is now irreparably altered because she was forced to confront the truth and the dangerous ideology she found herself facing in the murder of Danny Pearl. She views extreme Islam as “the number one threat to America.” Until stopped, Americans can’t live with peace, safety, security and self-determination, she says.

