True Pundit

Politics Technology TV

VIDEO: Facebook Exec Slams Twitter For Censoring Pro-Life Blackburn Ad

Posted on by
Share:
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Facebook’s chief operating officer said that Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s campaign ad should not have been censored and barred from Twitter, because restricting speech for some people hurts everyone.

“When you cut off speech for one person, you cut off speech for all people,” Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg — who disagrees with Blackburn and is a long-time abortion advocate — said Thursday.

After Blackburn announced her run for Senate last week, Twitter blocked the campaign announcement ad Monday, citing concerns that the ad’s pro-life message might be offensive. – READ MORE

Facebook Exec Slams Twitter For Censoring Pro-Life Blackburn Ad
Facebook Exec Slams Twitter For Censoring Pro-Life Blackburn Ad

Facebook's chief operating officer said that Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn's campaign ad should not have been censored and barred from Twitter, because restricting speech for some people hurts every
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: