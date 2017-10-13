VIDEO: Facebook Exec Slams Twitter For Censoring Pro-Life Blackburn Ad

Sandberg on Twitter removing an ad from Rep. Marsha Blackburn: "When you cut off speech for one person, you cut off speech for all people." pic.twitter.com/llkaIgAT1k — Axios (@axios) October 12, 2017

Facebook’s chief operating officer said that Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s campaign ad should not have been censored and barred from Twitter, because restricting speech for some people hurts everyone.

“When you cut off speech for one person, you cut off speech for all people,” Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg — who disagrees with Blackburn and is a long-time abortion advocate — said Thursday.

After Blackburn announced her run for Senate last week, Twitter blocked the campaign announcement ad Monday, citing concerns that the ad’s pro-life message might be offensive. – READ MORE