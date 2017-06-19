Politics Security TV
VIDEO: Ex-NYT Editor Abramson Blames Republican ‘Rage Machine’ for Political Division
Appearing as a guest on Sunday’s Fareed Zakaria GPS on CNN, former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson blamed a Republican “rage machine” for the level of political polarization that currently exists, and complained about how congressional Republicans are conducting business.
