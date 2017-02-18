VIDEO: Ex-Intel. Official Openly Threatens Trump with ‘Rebellion’

FOLLOW US!



Former Naval Intelligence Official Malcom Nance had some very stern warnings for President Trump regarding his recent reported clashes with the intelligence community when he appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” Thursday night.

WATCH:



“The things I’m hearing on the street from people in the former members of the intelligence community are not positive,” Nance said of relations with the White House. “This brings them back to the period before he made his visit to the CIA, where he was spending every day insulting the intelligence community.”

Nance suggested that attempts to tie the recent leaks regarding former National Security Adviser Micheal Flynn may backfire. “Now we have the tweet where he claims the FBI are involved in illegal activity, illegal leaks. This is not going to end well for him,” he said.

The dire warning to Trump about the intelligence agencies did not end there. Nance had harsh words about suggestions Trump may be planning an investigation into agency misconduct. “They may be getting ready to ratchet up witch hunt and possible trial and arrest of these people. All that will do is incite rebellion throughout the community.”

In closing, Nance appears to justify potentially illegal. dissemination of information to the press by intelligence officials. “What we’re finding out is that the Commander-in-Chief is not a reliable person to report to, to the intelligence community and they are going directly to the American people.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.