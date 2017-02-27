Politics Security TV
VIDEO: ‘Environmentalists’ burn pipeline protest camp as eviction hour nears
After leaving behind mounds of garbage and human waste, what’s a little smoke going to hurt?
Self-described “environmentalists” are now burning their protest camp on the Standing Rock reservation as police are set to clear out the area today. – READ MORE
Standing Rock is on fire. Coming into camp, structures are ceremonially burned by the water protectors, who anticipate a police raid today. pic.twitter.com/wu3laOfpxc
— Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) February 22, 2017