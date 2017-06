VIDEO: Embattled Susan Rice Emerges From Siberia To Say Trump is Picking On Her Because She’s … (You Know The Rest)

Susan Rice is being picked on because because President Donald Trump is a bully.

And because she’s an African American. And a woman. And being bullied … Again.

Not because she may have committed a string of felonies during her tenure as national security adviser.

WATCH:

Susan Rice gives her take on why she believes she's been targeted by the Trump administration pic.twitter.com/vZGnTddk6n — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 28, 2017