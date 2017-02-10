VIDEO: Duke University Training Students For Anti-Trump Activism

Duke University is sponsoring a workshop for the purpose of training students to engage in activism against President Trump’s administration.

LGBTQA activist Mandy Carter will lead the February 15 event, which is titled “Ideas for Activism in the Time of Trump.”

The university-sponsored event will focus on “Understanding the importance of the changing of hearts and minds and the changing of public policy in social justice movements,” and “How our North Carolina Moral Monday Movement can be a model of a diverse coalition that brings together social justice people to take a stand against the Trump Administration.”

One of the recommended resources on the event’s Facebook page is an online “practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda.”

WATCH:

The website includes a variety of how-to documents on opposing Trump, as well as a listing of liberal anti-Trump organizations around the country.

The event is sponsored by the university’s Program in Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies, which is “dedicated to exploring gender identities, relations, practices, theories and institutions.”

The university did not return a request for comment by press time.

The event is just the latest way in which universities have taken a clear anti-Trump position.

The University of New Hampshire had to issue an apology in the wake of Trump’s election after using official university resources to promote anti-Trump protests.

After Trump’s election last November the University of Texas set up a “therapy wall” for students upset the election outcome. Students used the wall to post sticky notes documenting how distraught they were that Trump got elected.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.