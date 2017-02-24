VIDEO: DNC Transgender Spox Turns Into Stuttering Mess When Tucker Asks About Science

FOLLOW US!



A transgender advocate struggled to answer simple questions about the science of gender identity in a discussion about former President Obama’s transgender bathroom decree Thursday on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“Let’s move from the politics to the science,” Carlson said to Zac Petkanas, Democratic National Committee senior advisor, launching into a series of questions about the implications of allowing people to determine their sex.

“There’s no biological anchor to sex anymore. It’s all determined by the individual,” he said. “So my obvious question for you is, how do I know if a person’s male or female? Is there some absolute standard people have to meet to be male or female, other than what they say?”

“One’s gender identity is enough to show what gender they are,” Petkanas replied.

“There are massive implications of this that everyone is either too dumb or too embarrassed to explore, but let’s do so now,” Carlson added. “If your sex is what you say it is, then what prevents me from playing on a women’s field hockey team? What prevents me from getting convicted of a felony and demanding to go to a women’s prison? It’s a real question.”

Petkanas responded by accusing Carlson of being un-enlightened and of resorting to “silly hypotheticals.”

“I want you to name a single scientist, just one, who says you can determine your own sex just by saying so,” Carlson said. “What’s the science exactly that you are what you say you are? Can I change my race too?”

“No,” Petkanas replied, insisting “this is about inherently who people are.”

Carlson then offered Petkanas $1,000 if he could get a scientist to come on his show and explain the scientific basis for determining sex according to how people feel about their own identity.

WATCH:





(Daily Caller)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].