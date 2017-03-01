VIDEO: Democrats Refuse To Applaud America Putting Its Own Citizens First

Democrats refused to stand and applaud President Donald Trump’s call for America to “put its own citizens first” at his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Speaking of the voting revolution that resulted in his election win, Trump said the people who voted for him were united by a demand that politicians put the country first when making decisions. “Finally, the chorus became an earthquake,” he said of the voters who swept him into office in November, “and the people turned out by the tens of millions.”

“And they were all united by one very simple, but crucial demand, that America must put its own citizens first,” he continued. “Because only then can we truly make America great again.”

Republicans immediately stood and cheered Trump’s call, but Democrats offered little to no visual support for what some would characterize as a call for elected leaders to do their most fundamental duty — look out for the interests of their constituents.

“Dying industries will come roaring back to life,” Trump continued when Republicans quieted back down. “Heroic veterans will get the care they so desperately need. Our military will be given the resources its brave warriors so richly, richly deserve. Crumbling infrastructure will be replaced with new roads, tunnels, airports across our beautiful land. Our drug epidemic will slow down and ultimately stop. And our neglected inner cities will see a rebirth of hope, safety and opportunity.”

“Above all else, we will keep our promises to the American people,” he said.

(DAILY CALLER)

