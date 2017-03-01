VIDEO: Democrats Groan When Trump Announces Office To Help Victims Of Immigrant Crime

Democratic lawmakers let their opposition be known Tuesday to President Trump’s plan to open an office aimed at helping the victims of crimes committed by immigrants.

Democrats groaned loudly when Trump announced the creation of Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE), an office which will fall under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security.

“I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American Victims. The office is called VOICE –- Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests,” said Trump.

A chorus of groans rippled through the audience at the joint session of Congress.

Trump then introduced the families of several people who have been killed by illegal immigrants in the U.S.

