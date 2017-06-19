VIDEO: Dem Group Targets GOP Senators Over Obamacare Repeal

Left-leaning action group Community Catalyst Action Fund launched a new ad campaign Sunday that targets Republican senators over a possible vote on the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The fund announced it planned to spend as much as $1.5 million in advertising against Republican Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Dean Heller of Nevada, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. The group hopes to persuade the senators to vote against any repeal of Obamacare, according to a report from The Hill.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The brutal ad centers on a young boy gasping for breath and depicts a worried mother desperately searching for an inhaler.

“When this happens, she isn’t thinking about the healthcare bill in Congress,” the narrator says in the ad. “She isn’t thinking that it will force her to choose between filling his prescriptions or paying their mortgage. She isn’t thinking that when her premiums go up, they’ll lose their health insurance. And she shouldn’t have to.”

The group’s campaign also includes a radio ad that will be aired in Alaska, Nevada, Arizona, and West Virginia. That ad focuses on elderly access to healthcare.

The measure has been extremely partisan in the upper chamber of Congress so far. No Democrat has voiced potential support of the measure, despite the fact that no particulars of the bill have been published. Democrats only need two Republican senators to vote against the measure in order for it to fail on the floor.

“Why would you risk a yes vote for a bill that is devastating to your constituents and has virtually a minuscule chance, virtually no chance of becoming law?” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked his colleagues in May. “The reality is that TrumpCare cannot pass the Senate.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].