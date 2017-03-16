VIDEO: Deafening U-S-A Chant Chases Protester From Trump’s Nashville Rally

FOLLOW US!



A protester who interrupted President Trump’s Wednesday rally in Nashville, Tennessee was immediately greeted by boos from the crowd.

As security removed the protester — who according to the press pool carried a TRUMP sign with “Liar” written all over it — the crowd’s boos shifted to chants of “U-S-A!”

“One guy,” Trump laughed. “One guy, and that will be the story tomorrow.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].