True Pundit

VIDEO: D.C. College Students Not Feeling Very Proud To Be American

Students in Washington, D.C. expressed little pride in being American during a man-on-the-streets video published Tuesday, with most rating their patriotism “around a five” out of 10.

In addition to rating their patriotism, the students at George Washington University also addressed which country they deemed the best in the world and the idea of American exceptionalism in the video released by Campus Reform.

“I was proud to be an American even until a few months ago,” said one student, possibly referring to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

When asked, none of the students featured in the video thought that America was the best nation in the world, with one student stating that Scandinavian countries were better and another saying that an overt focus on profit causes America to fall behind other nations.

However, several students seemed to have a favorable view of American exceptionalism, with one noting that it provided him with the chance to attend college, unlike his parents.

