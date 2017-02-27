VIDEO: Crowd Chants ‘USA! USA! USA!’ As President Trump Takes The Stage

Cheers of “USA! USA! USA!” broke out as President Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

The chant broke out several more times during the president’s speech to conservatives.

(DAILY CALLER)

