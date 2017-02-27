VIDEO: Crowd Chants ‘Lock Her Up’ The Second President Trump Brings Up Hillary Clinton

FOLLOW US!



The crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference went wild with chants of “lock her up” when President Trump brought up Hillary Clinton during his speech Friday.

“Hillary called them deplorable,” Trump said, as the crowd booed.

Trump mentions Hillary Clinton: Crowd: “LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP!” The campaign ended 108 days ago. pic.twitter.com/RJawGbgeI8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 24, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].