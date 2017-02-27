True Pundit

VIDEO: Crowd Chants ‘Lock Her Up’ The Second President Trump Brings Up Hillary Clinton

The crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference went wild with chants of “lock her up” when President Trump brought up Hillary Clinton during his speech Friday.

“Hillary called them deplorable,” Trump said, as the crowd booed.

