VIDEO: Crooked DNC Chair Brazile Flips Her Wig; Accuses President Trump of Hacking DNC Emails, Voter Intimidation

Strong words today from DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile, who has been in hiding since she was busted twice feeding questions to Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential debates.

But Spring is in the air, prompting even the lowest of Democratic reptilians from crawling out from their Winter safe spaces. Brazile wasted no time picking a fight with the Trump administration, all caught on camera during an epic meltdown that was absent any merit whatsoever.

But why let reality and facts get in the way of a good rant?

  • Patriot76

    Democrats…a vile group of people.

  • beniyyar

    The party of tyranny the Democrats 2017!

  • Amanda Ochoa

    The Left certainly does not hold it’s self to the same ethical and moral standards that the Right does. If you lower your values simply because they do, then you become one of THEM. I’m talking to you MILO and to you MILO APOLOGISTS.

  • patriotor

    By now the only ones that do not know the Democrat Party IS the Democrat Communist Party are their useful idiot voters.

  • Glen Mirenda

    She as all demoncrats do, LIE! why? because they are the seed of Satan the father of lies….

  • Don’t Drink the Cool Aid

    The DEM are putting the noose around their own necks and kicking the chair our from under themselves.

  • Joseph Chiara

    The fact and truth are irrelevant to Brazile unless they support her world view. Otherwise, lies are what she deals in. She is dumb and incompetent, ask Gore, and has also become as sleazy as the top sleazes.