VIDEO: Crooked DNC Chair Brazile Flips Her Wig; Accuses President Trump of Hacking DNC Emails, Voter Intimidation

Strong words today from DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile, who has been in hiding since she was busted twice feeding questions to Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential debates.

But Spring is in the air, prompting even the lowest of Democratic reptilians from crawling out from their Winter safe spaces. Brazile wasted no time picking a fight with the Trump administration, all caught on camera during an epic meltdown that was absent any merit whatsoever.

But why let reality and facts get in the way of a good rant?