Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of being dishonest in his testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and tried to make the case that he was unfit to be attorney general on MSNBC’s “All in With Chris Hayes” Tuesday.

“He had a case of convenient amnesia … and he frankly found a very creative dodge that I think is problematic,” said Booker. “When witnesses refuse to testify, refuse to respond to inquiries like we saw in the House Republicans, they should be held in contempt.”

Hayes brought up collusion and asked Booker if it was too far fetched to think that Sessions was working secretly with the Russian government.

“We have a pattern right now that is really disturbing,” Booker responded. “You have people not revealing their contacts or nature of their conversations with leaders from Russia, and That’s Manafort, Flynn, Kushner, Sessions … unfortunately we did not get satisfactory answers from the attorney general.”

Booker became so wrapped up in his talking points that he began stuttering and had trouble completing a sentence.

“I thought he should have resigned after his being caught in not being forthcoming with the truth in his confirmation hearings,” said Booker. “He would not tolerate that from a kid from Newark in a judicial process, this law and order guy. Uh uh uh, his testimony was not forthcoming uh and this is further proof to me that he should not be uh uh uh um the attorney general.”

Booker finished his interview with skepticism over Sessions answers to the committee.

“I’m a United States senator,” Booker said. “I remember my conversations with ambassadors from different countries and what I discussed. This whole thing to me is just another example of a person that should not be the attorney general.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].