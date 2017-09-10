True Pundit

Featured Politics

VIDEO: Congressman Drops Bomb on Awan Probe; Wife Working Immunity Deal To Tell “Disturbing” Story to American People”

Posted on by
Congressman Trent Franks believes Imran Awan and Hina Alvi are negotiating immunity deals that will allow the couple to soon reveal “profound” and “disturbing” revelations of a much larger story and warned “people should fasten their seat belts…”

“I don’t want to talk out of school here,” Franks told Lou Dobbs on FOX. “I think there is a good chance she (Alvi) is going to reach some type of immunity to tell a larger story here that is going to be pretty disturbing to the American people.”

Franks is the first Congressman to echo reporting by True Pundit last week which first revealed the married couple were working on a plea deal with federal prosecutors and then subsequently reported the couple was entwined in legal negotiations with the Justice Department for immunity packages.

The two could testify or cooperate with the FBI by providing evidence against sitting members of Congress, FBI sources said, in exchange for no jail time for a pending four-count indictment which is poised to likely grow.

True Pundit was the first new organization to report on Friday the legal teams for Imran Awan and Hina Alvi are close to finalizing immunity deals with the Justice Department that could spare them jail time in exchange for testimony against sitting members of Congress, federal law enforcement sources said.

FBI sources familiar with the case said late Friday that Imran Awan’s legal counsel was “deep in the process” of structuring an immunity deal for himself and his wife with Justice Department lawyers. The deal would allow the couple to freely testify against any or all Democratic lawmakers they worked for as IT specialists, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

True Pundit reported on Thursday that the couple was working on a plea deal to avoid prison time. But on Friday federal sources said those talks had progressed into a likely immunity deal for the duo.

The focus of the federal probe has shifted from the bank fraud allegations against the Pakistani couple to classified intelligence breaches in Congress, FBI sources confirm.

Before Friday, Awan had agreed to cooperate with DOJ and FBI to help “fill in gaps” in the bank fraud case against the Pakistani couple, who were indicted Aug. 17. But as talks with the FBI and Justice Department progressed this week, Awan also agreed to have his wife return from Pakistan to be arrested and face charges, sources said, and his legal team continues to cooperate with the FBI in “connected matters.”

 

The deal would avoid a lengthy extradition battle between the United States and Pakistan.

His wife, Alvi, fled to Pakistan in March despite the FBI intercepting her at Dulles International Airport. Awan tried to do the same in July but was arrested. Alvi is expected to return to the United States in late Sept., according to recently filed court records memorializing part of the new deal.

The couple now seeks a guarantee of no prison time. This could include an extended probation period for Awan without jail time, sources said.

Previously, lawyers in the case wanted the DOJ to drop conspiracy and making false statement charges against the couple to help reduce the federal sentencing guidelines, sources said. By reducing the four-count indictment to one count of bank fraud, the judge in the Awan case would have leeway within sentencing guidelines to keep one or both of the defendants out of federal prison, sources said.

On Thursday, federal sources said while the DOJ could not explicitly request reduced or no jail time for either Awan or Alvi, the Justice Department could structure its sentencing report to the judge in a specific way that makes it very clear the government is not interested in incarcerating the couple. Likewise, unless the US Attorney specifically asks for jail time at the sentencing hearing, the judge understands the defendant has cooperated, sources said.

Those stipulations would be eliminated as part of any comprehensive immunity deal that transcends “Queen for a Day” federal immunity.

  • ~~~♥♥Baby Doll♥♥~~~

    The level of corruption is too deep and people in the FBI/DOJ are complicit, they are covering up the Elite crimes, they won’t do their job, nothing is going to happen, no one is going to jail.

  • Christopher Binkowski

    With Jeff Sessions at the wheel what could go wrong?

    Nothing. Nothing could go wrong because he won’t DO A THING ABOUT IT.

  • AZ-Deplorable

    Aren’t the high powered lawyers hired for Awan, the same high powered Clinton lawyers? This seems like a Democrat nightmare if these Pakastani crooks turn on Clinton’s Democrat friends. I foresee another Arkancide (suicide with 2 bullets in the back of the head) for these Pakastani’s.

  • AZ-Deplorable

    I hope you are wrong and this thing decimates the Democratic Party. There needs to be JUSTICE!

  • CatherineOfTexas

    too many americans are furious with all the criminality in their government. too many common americans are suffering while the elite are committing crimes and profiting with nothing being done by the justice department. the common man is fed up and sessions must act.

  • Eric

    It’s disturbing alright. There aren’t even words…

  • Troyounce

    Deep State is doing everything to avoid espionage claims as then immunity deals will be invalid.

    Expect a Nothinburger about bankfraud or embezzlement

  • CatherineOfTexas

    everything is going to come out whether the Awans talk or not there are too many people involved to keep it quiet much longer so it is in the best interest of the Awans to speak up. the dam is about to burst.

  • TruePatriot

    Hello? The Awan’s are represented by the Clinton’s high-profile, long time personal attorney since day one. Need I say more?

  • SRVES339

    This is all BS… yes they are being defended by the Clinton Legal Team and what the hell does that tell you?
    Somehow they’ll get immunity (just like The Crook and all her henchmen did on the classified information) and a couple of Dems in congress will get a slap on the wrist for not properly vetting their IT hires.
    There is no justice in America… stick a fork in it, it’s done!

  • bpanelli

    Make sure he agrees to talk about everything George Webb is investigating.

  • Duke LaCrosse

    Seems Biblical
    This could bring them all down
    DC would be a ghost town for a while
    But this is what needs to happen if ever that cesspool gets cleaned up

  • Vyse Legendaire

    Yup they will get immunity in exchange for ‘revealing’ the non-crimes of the Congresscritters and Debbie WasteRag Shultz.

  • Conservative Geek

    I wonder if they have written their suicide notes yet?

  • Jefferson

    Most critical to the case is what new EVIDENCE the prosecution can get from the Awan’s…

    That’s the lynch pin for how high up the ladder THE PEOPLE get to go…

    I wonder if the court will allow JOURNALISTS w/camera’s…

    Stay tuned…

  • I think they want information. Problem is, I don’t want these Muslims to go free.

  • Yes, good point.

  • StrollingThrough

    But what if we are able to drain the swamp? What if they can turn over the rocks and get the critters that litter the mud? What if it leads to the Clinton Foundation, and other spy rings in the Military. Would you be willing to let them return to Pakistan?
    I would. I would stand in the Airport, wave my hankie and cry crocodile tears… 😉

  • I might, but somebody might have to hold me back. The minute they’d turn around, I would be terribly tempted to pull out my 9 mm pistol. 🙁

  • StrollingThrough

    Yes you are correct. Furthermore the Prosecutor is Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s brother… However, because the prosecutor is a relation to Debbie, we maybe able to get this case moved to a different venue.
    Call your own Congressman. Make them aware of the circumstances. Who knows maybe the rats will flip out and leave the ship.

  • harrydweeks

    OMG Traitor’s within our Government ….. says Benedict Arnold . If guilty hang her.

  • Religion is Cancer

    Don’t forget exposing the massive blackmail, extortion and threats by our friends Israel!

  • Religion is Cancer

    I really hope it buries both parties. Things need to change. Both are corrupt beyond repair.

    My short wish list of politicians I’d like to see hung for treason

    Nancy Pelosi
    Chuck Schumer
    The Clinton’s (Chelsea too)

    Debbie Wasserman

    John McCain
    Lindsay Graham
    Paul Ryan

    Mitch McConnell
    The Bush’s (Old man Bush especially)

  • Religion is Cancer

    It’s Islamophobia!

  • Gorgar Tilts

    Heh Heh Heh.

  • Black Hole Sun

    Awan has been the voyeur watching these people while he committed his crimes. I hope he has a kevlar helmet

  • Adam

    Unless 20 Dems are going to jail why would you give immunity? They are clearly guilty of stealing and fraud? My guess is this will end up with them going free for trying to steal $300K and anyone running a primary race in 2018 will automatically be the front runner against the corrupt incumbent of both parties except in NY and all east coast states, and CA and all West coast states. Everyone else is pretty much screwed except the Freedom caucus. I smell a rat, and until I see some evidence that Sessions is interested in anything but pedophilia, I assume he won’t do S%^T

  • Malcolm Evans

    I hate to be the kill-joy amidst all this good news, but remember what the FBI did with Hillary. Gave everyone immunity, and then everyone immediately shut up. Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe and others in the Bureau have a strong personal interest in deep-sixing this investigation after throwing Debbie under the bus. They will fight to keep the spy ring out of court because that will open up the much larger criminal conspiracy that dwarfs the little bank fraud charges. Espionage charges can pierce any court-order immunity deal.

  • Adam

    Reading the comments, its pretty clear, nobody thinks the Obamanots still in power will uphold the law and that the people who are not indoctrinated know the government and its employees are corrupt and should themseves be arrested for treason, corruption, or some other crime. We now have a situation where the electorate no longer trusts the people Obama hired because they are traitors, and they also realize Trump is an idiot for not firing and arresting these people

  • omarzugget

    This definitely won’t lead to the Clinton Foundation. Awan is represented by Clinton Foundation lawyers. They will not let their client testify to anything incriminating about Hillary or the foundation, or anything connected to the Clintons in any way.

  • paula

    But a Clinton attorney is Awan’s lawyer…whatever deal they are making is Clinton approved.

  • paula

    oh common….that is like saying all Cubans are communist and need to be returned to Cuba. Blaming Awan for being Muslim is ridiculous. There is plenty of illegal activity on his part and frankly I would grant him immunity if he can provide evidence behind who had him working here in the first place. Immunity would mean he was never to enter the United States again.

  • paula

    You’re sick.