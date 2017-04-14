Entertainment Politics TV
VIDEO: Comey Hopes ‘Inside the FBI’ TV Series Will Restore Americans’ Faith in Bureau
FBI Director James Comey hopes an upcoming documentary television series about the agency will help Americans get to know its inner workings and restore “faith and confidence” in the institution.
Speaking during a screening of the new series Inside the FBI: New York at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Comey said Americans had become “confused” by the bureau’s actions over the past year, particularly during the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE