VIDEO: College Students Like Devos's Policy … When It's Presented Without Her Name

College students claimed to oppose Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, but when asked about her school choice policy — without knowing it was hers — they supported it.

“I think she’s grossly unqualified,” and, “I wonder what Betsy DeVos is up to? Probably destroying the education system of America, I think that’s what’s going on,” were just some of the comments obtained by Hypeline News during a man-on-the-street segment.

The students approached believed that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would have appointed a better education secretary, but when Hypeline News introduced DeVos’s school choice policy without identifying its originator, students thought it sounded like a good idea.

“When it comes to Secretary DeVos, many people are simply ignorant on what she wants for low-income students,” said Julio Rosas, Senior Campus Correspondent for Hypeline News. “This video shows how people agree with her when it comes to school choice.”

