VIDEO: College Socialist Group Incites Children To Say ‘Kill Donald Trump!’

College Socialist Group Incites Children To Say 'Kill Donald Trump!'

A radical group at the University of Central Florida calling themselves the “Knights for Socialism” held an event on Friday where children asked if they could “kill Donald Trump.”

The socialist group organized an event where piñatas, bearing the likeness of Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions, and Trump were strung to trees and students encouraged and invited to hit them.

Video, captured by the East Orlando Post, documents a group of children showing up to the event and asking if they can hit the piñatas and if they can also kill Trump.

The “kill Donald Trump” remark happens at about 9:25 in the video.

There was also a member of the group wearing a hoodie that said, “antifa international,” a radical group that has been involved in rioting and violence nationwide.

Knights for Socialism president Dylan Tyer reportedly told Knight News, “There’s been no negativity by any means but definitely a lot of interest and a lot of good conversations with people,” referring to an event where attendees were encouraged to hit and break open a piñata with the president’s face on it.

