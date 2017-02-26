VIDEO: CNN Squashes Interview After Robert Kennedy Jr. Says Trump Could Eclipse Uncle JFK’s Legacy

This was not expected. And it ended quickly too after Robert Kennedy Jr. said President Donald Trump could eclipse his uncle John F. Kennedy’s legacy — and all other U.S. presidents — during his tenure in the White House.

Shocked host Don Lemon had heard enough and pulled the plug on the segment, while Kennedy seemed ready and willing to continue talking.

CNN had originally slated Kennedy for a seven-minute segment but it lasted approximately three minutes and fifty seconds.

