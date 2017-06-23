VIDEO: CNN Pundit Thinks Nancy Pelosi Belongs On ‘Mount Rushmore’ Of House Speakers

Former “Crossfire” co-host and CNN political pundit Paul Begala praised Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on “Anderson Cooper 360” Wednesday, saying, “If there was a Mount Rushmore for house speakers, Nancy Pelosi would be on it.”

Begala continued lauding Pelosi, comparing her to former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. “She passed national healthcare,” Begala said. “Even Franklin Roosevelt could not do that.” Begala cited her unpopularity ratings at 50 percent, proclaiming that they are lower than House Speaker Paul Ryan’s unpopularity ratings at 54 percent.

Begala then said it is high time that Democrats go on the offensive and take the war to the Republicans.

“Democrats need to put their big boy and girl pants on and go after the doggone Republicans,” Begala said. “General Patton said the purpose of war is not to die for your country. It’s to make the other SOB die for his country.”

Begala’s comments come at a time when even Democrats are calling for a change in leadership, laying most of the blame for recent election woes and party problems on Pelosi.

He closed saying, “I want to put the Republicans on trial instead of just letting them attack Nancy Pelosi without any defense.”

