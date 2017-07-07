VIDEO: CNN Is Still Pushing The 17 Intel Agency Lie

CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta called a comment by President Donald Trump on Russian interference “fake news” Thursday, despite its accuracy.

Trump said Thursday while in Poland that only “three or four” U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

Acosta claimed this number was far too low.

“The other thing that was ‘fake news’ coming from President Trump is when he said, well, I keep hearing it’s 17 intelligence agencies that say Russia meddled in the election, I think it’s only three or four,” Acosta said on CNN’s “New Day.” “Where does that number come from? Where does this ‘three or four’ number come from?”

Only three agencies have provided conclusions to their Russia-Trump investigations: the CIA, the FBI, and the National Security Agency.

“The [intelligence community assessment] was a coordinated product from three agencies: CIA, NSA and the FBI, not all 17 components of the intelligence community,” said former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper during a congressional hearing in May. “Those three under the aegis of my former office.”

This is not the first time the media have claimed 17 intelligence agencies confirmed Russia meddled in the election. The New York Times was forced to publish a correction about it in June.

