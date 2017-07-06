VIDEO: CNN Gives Itself a Big Ol’ Pat On The Back For Threatening To Dox A Reddit User

Most people are furious with CNN for threatening to dox the Reddit user who made the video of Trump wrestling CNN, but CNN’s “New Day” celebrated their “remarkable” work.

CNN tracked down the Redditor and appeared to threaten to expose him if he didn’t apologize and promise to refrain from posting any more offensive content.

Many journalists slammed CNN for the move, but CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Chris Cuomo, and Chris Cillizza seemed awfully proud of themselves during a segment on “New Day” Wednesday morning.

“Something remarkable, I thought, happened yesterday,” Camerota said to open the segment. “I thought it was remarkable that CNN found the Reddit user who created the GIF.”

“And then here comes the remarkable part–he apologized,” she continued.

Camerota even admitted that they are honoring the Redditor’s request that his name not be revealed “because he apologized.”

“It was certainly not the outcome I would expect once we tracked him down,” Cillizza chimed in. “And I think it’s actually a nice thing.”

Cuomo didn’t even have any sympathy for the Redditor, reminding viewers that he only apologized “when exposed and identified.”

Camerota called the entire saga a “glimmer of hope.”

WATCH:



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].