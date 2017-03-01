VIDEO: Chuck Todd Says He Isn’t Afraid To Blow The Whistle

Don’t believe me? Just watch!

“These days, politics could use a little refereeing. And we’re not afraid to blow the whistle.” – @chucktodd #ThisIsWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/Vu8mb187la — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 27, 2017

That’s Chuck Todd, lamenting that there aren’t any rules anymore. I seem to recall a similar problem between, oh, 2009-2016. And yet Chuck went along with it. Now it’s different, though, because his team lost.

Oh wait, I forgot… Chuck Todd doesn’t have a team. He’s one of the refs. He’s impartial. He doesn’t care who wins, just as long as everybody sticks to the rules.

HA HA HA HA HA!!!

Great stuff, guys. Here’s another dumb sports-themed MSNBC ad with Chris Matthews:

I like a political fight … but are we going to get to some decisions, or just keep fighting? #ThisIsWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/sDW2o2bm8q — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) February 27, 2017

I think you’re gonna keep fightin’, Chris. And if you don’t wise up, you’re gonna keep losin’.

(DAILY CALLER)

