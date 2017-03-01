True Pundit

Politics TV

VIDEO: Chuck Todd Says He Isn’t Afraid To Blow The Whistle

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Don’t believe me? Just watch!

That’s Chuck Todd, lamenting that there aren’t any rules anymore. I seem to recall a similar problem between, oh, 2009-2016. And yet Chuck went along with it. Now it’s different, though, because his team lost.

Oh wait, I forgot… Chuck Todd doesn’t have a team. He’s one of the refs. He’s impartial. He doesn’t care who wins, just as long as everybody sticks to the rules.

HA HA HA HA HA!!!

Great stuff, guys. Here’s another dumb sports-themed MSNBC ad with Chris Matthews:

I think you’re gonna keep fightin’, Chris. And if you don’t wise up, you’re gonna keep losin’.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    Repeat… Todd is worthless to any kind of media, to America, and to the American people!

  • yzwisey

    Lawless they loved it when there was no rules.