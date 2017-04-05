VIDEO: Chelsea Clinton Denies She’s Running For President ‘Right Now’

Media darling Chelsea Clinton told CBS News This Morning Tuesday she is not running for president “right now.”

Asked if she was thinking about running for office, Clinton said she is not the person to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. “I think to run for public office, though, a few things have to be true. I think you have to have a clear vision of what you would do in a given job,” Clinton said. “You have to have a clear sense that you’re the best person for that job.”

“I clearly don’t agree with our president, but I’m definitely not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020,” Clinton continued. “So, right now, the answer is no. But I think we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically. And I hope that a lot of young people kinda use the election to think, ‘Wow, should I run for public office? Am I the right person for a given job?’ Whether it’s a school board or a senator.”

Watch:

“Right now … no, but I think we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically,” Chelsea Clinton says on running for office pic.twitter.com/BD9aU16Ras — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

