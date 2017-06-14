The House Chaplain delivered a prayer on the House floor Wednesday for the victims of a shooting during a GOP congressional baseball practice.

“Almighty God, on a day when violence has come to this assembly, we ask your blessing on our brother, Representative Steve Scalise, the two officers, and the staffer who have been shot,” the chaplain said as congresspeople bowed their heads and clasped their hands.

Scalise was shot in the hip by the gunman while taking ground balls at second base, but is in stable condition and recovering after surgery.

“We as Americans are blessed by a free and open society with rights secured by law and the Constitution,” the chaplain continued. “But once again, we are reminded that there is a vulnerability that comes with that openness.”

“May this day be characterized by kindness, goodwill, and compassion one to another” he said. “God bless America and may all that is done this day be for your greater honor and glory.”

