VIDEO: Brian Williams Downplays Nunes’ Surveillance Revelations

Brian Williams looked like someone had just killed his dog while he reported the news on MSNBC Wednesday that the Obama administration did in fact collect President Trump’s personal communications during the 2016 election.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt first told Williams’ that House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes’ revelation — and President Trump’s subsequent reaction — had a “lot of innuendo,” and actually “kind of muddles a story that’s already very muddled.”

WATCH:



MSNBC then aired a live clip of President Trump saying he does feel vindicated, and Williams’ already somber tone became increasingly dark tone.

“The best we have is he was asked if he feels ‘somewhat vindicated’ by Nunes,” the longtime newsman spun. “This is important.”

(DAILY CALLER)

