VIDEO: Border Patrol President Criticizes Paul Ryan Over Border Wall Funding

Brandon Judd said during a Wednesday interview on Fox Business that he disagrees with Paul Ryan’s alleged attempts to delay funding for President Trump’s border wall.

“There is a report this morning that Speaker Paul Ryan is suggesting that Congress delay border wall funding until next year,” host Stuart Varney posed to the National Border Patrol Council president. “What do you say about that?”

“I disagree,” Judd flatly responded. “President Trump promised he was going to secure the border and part of securing the border is putting in place the proper technology and resources that allows us to be successful.”

“A border wall in strategic locations is one of those things that must get done.

Judd further criticized the Obama administration, and by extension Paul Ryan, for “[politicizing] the security of this nation.”

“I think that’s sad,” he continued. “President Trump has come in and has not politicized it.”

“He’s said he’s going to secure the border, and he’s done exactly what he’s said he would do.”

(DAILY CALLER)

