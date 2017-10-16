VIDEO: Black Vlogger Finds Fame By Rejecting White Liberals’ ‘Mental Prison’

Spunky and authentic video blogger Candace Owens recently began breaking out of “the mental prison” that white liberals have created for minorities, she told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Owens’ message to liberals is simple, but revolutionary: “Think for yourself; come to your own conclusions.” She started making videos in July 2017 that have now gone viral online. She even has an international audience that’s starting to dub her videos in other languages.

When she tells white liberals she’s not a victim, “they nearly melt” because “they need to be my hero,” she explained to TheDCNF.

Her family includes many on government assistance, and she knows first-hand the problems in the black community that media and elites are ignoring. She is a registered Democrat and says she loves America. – READ MORE