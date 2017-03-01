Politics TV
VIDEO: Bitter Nancy Pelosi’s Reaction To Trump’s Home run Joint Address Speech Is Priceless
President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress got plenty of applause from the Republican side of the aisle, but the Democrats are best represented by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi – READ MORE
Pelosi reacts -> pic.twitter.com/CHJlOb0Oqb
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 1, 2017
-
JB1981
-
jaylew714
-
threadbarebridge
-
jaylew714
-
jaylew714
-
Frank Langone
-
Rhonda Kazmierski
-
stephencarter
-
stephencarter