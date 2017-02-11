VIDEO: Betty Price BEAMS As Pence Swears In Tom Price As HHS Secretary

Vice President Mike Pence swore in Tom Price as the next secretary of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The former orthopedic surgeon’s wife, Betty, held the Bible used in the ceremony, and the Vice President urged the crowd to “welcome” her to Washington afterward.

(DAILY CALLER)

