VIDEO: Bernie Sanders Does Not Want To Answer Questions About His Wife

If you’ve been on vacation for the past couple of weeks, you probably saw the headlines about Bernie Sanders’ wife being investigated by the FBI for alleged bank fraud. And, because you were on vacation, you shrugged and said “It figures” and found something better to do with your day.

But you’re not on vacation anymore. You’re back at work, and therefore you’re trying to find something to do other than what you’re supposed to be doing. So put in your earphones and watch this supercut of Bernie Sanders playing dodgeball, courtesy of David Rutz at the Washington Free Beacon:

[embedded content]

“My wife is about the most honest person I know.” The “about” is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in that sentence.

So yeah, of course the Republicans did it. Donald Trump did it. His followers will believe that. James T. Hodgkinson would’ve believed that.

Kudos to the reporters who are asking Bernie about this. He’s made a career out of promising free stuff to stupid people, so he thinks that gives him a lifetime pass to avoid tough questions. He’s not very good at dodging them. At this rate, he’s liable to break a hip.

