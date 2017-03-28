Politics TV
VIDEO: Basket Case Nancy Pelosi, Foiled By Turned-Off Microphone
Nancy Pelosi and several other House Democrats held a press conference on Friday afternoon to gloat over Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision to cancel the vote.
Unfortunately, they were briefly stalled by an uncooperative microphone.
WATCH:
