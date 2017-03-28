VIDEO: Basket Case Nancy Pelosi, Foiled By Turned-Off Microphone

FOLLOW US!



Nancy Pelosi and several other House Democrats held a press conference on Friday afternoon to gloat over Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision to cancel the vote.

Unfortunately, they were briefly stalled by an uncooperative microphone.

WATCH:



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].