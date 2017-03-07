Politics
VIDEO- BACKFIRE: Congressman on Free Health Care Ride Lectures Low-Income Americans; Makes GOP Look Like Party of Ass Hats
Someone shut Rep. Jason Chaffetz the hell up. Fast. Snoozing congressional oversight chairman
Rip Van Winkle, whoops we mean Chaffetz, who allowed three Muslim brothers to be paid $5 million to hack congressional computers, is now lecturing the country on healthcare costs.
The optics of his latest statement look very bad. He and his words are a poor choice to represent the GOP. Unless of course, this is the GOP’s platform: to fleece low-income Americans as a ruse to replace Obamacare. If so, then the plan is no better than Obamacare itself, so why replace it in this watered-down form at all?
Why not focus on sweeping tax cuts instead?
Watch a sitting congressman make as ass out his entire party here. Regardless of political affiliation, his statement is utterly ridiculous. How can you compare an iPhone to a $35,000 hospital tab for chemotherapy?
Keep this numbskull off of TV. Doesn’t he have another Hillary Clinton email hearing to botch?
GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz: Low-income Americans will have to choose health care over iPhones https://t.co/orZVA7OoCS pic.twitter.com/Lt5vnKAPeg
— CNN (@CNN) March 7, 2017
-
Luluhru