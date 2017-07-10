VIDEO: Australian Newscaster Slams Trump During Live Report

Political Editor of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Chris Uhlmann didn’t approve of President Donald Trump’s performance during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, and slammed his actions during a live report Saturday.

Uhlmann has a reputation for being a conservative commentator in Australian news, but he believes that Trump’s actions contributed to a decline of American power on the world stage, according to his comments.

“Donald Trump has pressed fast forward on the decline of the United States as a global leader,” Uhlmann ranted. “Some will cheer the decline of America, but I think we’ll miss it when it’s gone — and that’s the biggest threat to the values of the West, which he claims to hold so dear.”

The reporter went on to criticize the American president for his opposition to the Paris agreement on climate change, as well as for not leading with a statement that condemns North Korea’s recent test of a long-range missile.

The president met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for over 2 hours, where the two announced a cease-fire agreement in Syria, in addition to hammering out some cyber security problems, according to the White House.

