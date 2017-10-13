True Pundit

VIDEO: Angie Everhart Gives Chilling Details of Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Abuse: “Everybody Knew”

Angie Everhart just told a stunning story on TMZ Live … she says Harvey Weinstein broke into the room where she was sleeping on a yacht, held her at bay and masturbated … she told everyone about it afterward, but no one cared.

Angie says the incident happened more than 10 years ago on a yacht during the Cannes Film Festival in France. She says she had just arrived from the United States, was jetlagged and went to a cabin and fell asleep. The next thing she knew, Weinstein was over her, blocking the door and pleasuring himself.

