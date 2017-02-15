VIDEO: An Illegal Alien In TX Voted Illegally For 8 Years, Blames Trump For Her Arrest

Just kidding! You guessed already. And you were right.

AP:

Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, was convicted in Fort Worth this week on two felony counts of illegal voting over allegations that she improperly cast a ballot five times between 2005 and 2014.

Her attorney, Clark Birdsall, said Friday that Ortega was a permanent resident who was brought to the U.S. as a baby and mistakenly thought she was eligible to vote…

Tarrant County prosecutors say jurors made clear they value voting rights, but Birdsall said he believes Ortega would have fared better in a county with fewer “pro-Trump” attitudes.

See?

Here’s Ortega whining about it:

Illegal immigrant sentenced to 8 years behind bars for voter fraud crying foul, saying it's not fair that she's being made an example of pic.twitter.com/RypMspb3Vx — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 15, 2017

Got that? Voter fraud never happens, and when it does, it’s Trump’s fault.

Ortega started voting illegally in 2005, so technically, it’s George W. Bush’s fault. But Bush is no longer an impediment to the Democrats, so okay, let’s blame Trump. Everything’s his fault until the Dems elect another president, whenever that is.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].